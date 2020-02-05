RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $237.00 at Bank of America

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $198.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $6.58 on Wednesday, reaching $202.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $211.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.26 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

