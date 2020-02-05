Ripio Credit Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012021 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, C2CX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, DragonEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.