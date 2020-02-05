RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,007 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 536.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 736,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,139. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

