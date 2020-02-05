RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 376,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.