RM (LON:RM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of RM (LON:RM) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 373 ($4.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 330 ($4.34).

Shares of LON RM traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 282.50 ($3.72). The company had a trading volume of 65,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. RM has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.46.

Get RM alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RM’s previous dividend of $2.00. RM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.