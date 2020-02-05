RM plc (LON:RM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

RM plc (LON:RM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RM’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RM traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 284 ($3.74). The company had a trading volume of 47,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $238.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.85. RM has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.67.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 373 ($4.91) target price (up from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of RM in a research report on Monday.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

