Robert Walters’ (RWA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Shares of LON RWA remained flat at $GBX 610 ($8.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 581.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 532.32.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.