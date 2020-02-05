Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.03. Rogers posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

NYSE ROG traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $118.32. 93,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,383. Rogers has a 12 month low of $116.17 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.