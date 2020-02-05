Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,502,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 173,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,315,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.92 on Wednesday, hitting $385.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $293.11 and a 1 year high of $393.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

