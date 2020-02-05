Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.35. 1,510,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,029,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

