Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,788. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,263,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,294 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.