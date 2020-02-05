Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.40-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.40-10.70 EPS.

RCL traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. 97,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,164. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.15.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

