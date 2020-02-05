Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.40-10.70 EPS.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.15.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.