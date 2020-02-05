Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $158.00.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.15.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.00. 3,303,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760 in the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

