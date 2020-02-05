ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ROYMY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.