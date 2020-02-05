RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $73.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. 533,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RPM International has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.