RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut RSA Insurance Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

LON:RSA traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 549 ($7.22). 1,848,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 559.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

