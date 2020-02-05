Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $100,806.00 and $236,853.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $554.74 or 0.06021943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024440 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00127693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035690 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.