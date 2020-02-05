Rurelec (LON:RUR) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) shares fell 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), 50,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.71.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

