Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

