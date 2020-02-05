S4FE (S4F) Trading 29.4% Higher This Week

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, S4FE has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. S4FE has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $27,064.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE token can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.38 or 0.03026169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00201216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00133749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,333,572 tokens. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

S4FE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

