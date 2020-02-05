Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.35, 254,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 186,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

