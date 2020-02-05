Safestay (LON:SSTY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

Safestay stock remained flat at $GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Monday. 25,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233. Safestay has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.20.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

