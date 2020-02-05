Safestay (LON:SSTY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.
Safestay stock remained flat at $GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Monday. 25,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233. Safestay has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.20.
About Safestay
