Safex Token (SFT) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Safex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Safex Token has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $93.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

