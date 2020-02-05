Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

