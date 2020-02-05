SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGE. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Svb Leerink upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 728,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $129.08. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

