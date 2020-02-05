Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.58.
Shares of SAIA stock traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. 308,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $205,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Further Reading: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.