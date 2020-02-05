Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. 308,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. Saia has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

