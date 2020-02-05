SAMPO OYJ/ADR (SAXPY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter.

SAXPY opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

