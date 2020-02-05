SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €135.09 ($157.08).

SAP stock traded up €2.98 ($3.47) during trading on Monday, reaching €122.98 ($143.00). 2,470,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is €121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. SAP has a 52-week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52-week high of €126.98 ($147.65).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

