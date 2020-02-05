Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

