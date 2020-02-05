Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $112.86 and a 1 year high of $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

