Savant Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $228.50.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

