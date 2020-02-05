Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,483,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.33. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

