Savant Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,332.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,591 shares of company stock valued at $31,221,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.