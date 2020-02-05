Savant Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $369.01 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.74 and a 200-day moving average of $305.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Huber Research cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

