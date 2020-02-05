SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SB One Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.