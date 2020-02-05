SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.15. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $178.57 and a 1-year high of $270.42.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

