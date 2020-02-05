ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 35.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 101,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,388. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

