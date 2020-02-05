ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.20 million.ScanSource also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 101,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

