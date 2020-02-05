ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.20 million.ScanSource also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.54 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 101,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.
In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
