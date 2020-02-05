ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) updated its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.44-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.53 million.ScanSource also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.54 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCSC. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.
SCSC stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 101,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $881.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
