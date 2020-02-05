ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.44-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.53 million.ScanSource also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCSC. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

SCSC stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 101,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $881.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

