Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 83,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 449,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 401,683 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

