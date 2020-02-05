Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,272,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

