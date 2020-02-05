Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.05 and last traded at $102.05, approximately 249 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51.

Schneider Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.