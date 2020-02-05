Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

