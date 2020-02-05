Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for 1.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MKC stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.70. 878,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,628. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.