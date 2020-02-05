Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,616,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,288,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 13,398,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

