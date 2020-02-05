Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,236,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -256.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

