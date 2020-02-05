Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 53,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

