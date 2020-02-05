Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,555. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

