SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.50

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 1936943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get SEA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 40.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $121,386,000 after buying an additional 1,119,740 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,001,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in SEA by 423.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 531,134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 429,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 112.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $8,632,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.